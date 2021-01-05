Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, January 5.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bangsamoro and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Northern Quezon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.