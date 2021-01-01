Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, January 1, 2021.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region and Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting Southern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Southern Quezon, the rest of MIMAROPA, Caraga and Davao Region, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms this time due to the easterlies and the tail-end of a frontal , system, while Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and the rest of Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

Visayas and eastern section of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.