Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, December 29.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA said the rest of Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the tail-end of a frontal system.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Kalayaan Islands, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.