Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration gave the forecast as it noted two low pressure areas–one 90 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora; and another 25 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

It said the tail-end of a frontal system was also affecting extreme Northern Luzon, and the easterlies and localized thunderstorms were affecting parts of the country.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the tail-end of a frontal system.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Palawan, Quezon and the rest of Northern Luzon.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms this time due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.