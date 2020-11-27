Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, the weather bureau said mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora and Benguet, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Ilocos Region, Batanes and Babuyan Islands, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.