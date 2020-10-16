Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Southern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

PAGASA said Ilocos Region and rest of Central Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms and the southwest monsoon.

Northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, and the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.