Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Central Luzon, Pangasinan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience rains today due to the southwest monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, and Tropical Depression “Nika,” which was

estimated based 245 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said the conditions were due also to the Low Pressure Area estimated 670 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The weather bureau is also monitoring Tropical Storm “Chan-Hom” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, located 2,330 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The northern and western sections of Northern and Central Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while Visayas and Mindanao have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.