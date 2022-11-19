Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the southern portion of Aurora, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area (LPA) estimated based on all available data at 190 km east of General Santos City.

The LPA is also embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The weather bureau said flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.