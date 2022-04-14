Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to trough of typhoon outside PAR

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Dinagat Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Typhoon Malakas outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides during light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.