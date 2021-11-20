Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to shear line, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said CALABARZON, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.