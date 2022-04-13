Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to LPA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Masbate, and Sorsogon, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area (formerly “Agaton”) estimated 65 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, the rest of Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern seaboards of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, and extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.