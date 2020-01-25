Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to easterlies

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 26, due to the easterlies.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Caraga, Aurora, Quezon, and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The northern and eastern sections of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.