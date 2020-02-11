Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL as northeast monsoon affects country

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 11.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its latest bulletin that Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon, of Visayas and of Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.