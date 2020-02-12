Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL as northeast monsoon affects country

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are forecast in parts of the country today, Feb. 12.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the Philippines.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.