Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Friday, Oct. 22.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCKSARGEN, and Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 415 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said the LPA is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao

Meanwhile, Batanes and Cagayan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.