Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over Bicol Region and Quezon due to the low pressure area 50 km west southwest of Legazpi City, Albay (previously “Auring”).

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, Central Luzon, the rest of CALABARZON, and Northern Samar, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.