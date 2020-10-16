Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern section of Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.