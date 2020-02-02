Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country as the northeast monsoon affects the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The entire archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.