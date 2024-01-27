Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Southern Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

According to the weather bureau,

the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.