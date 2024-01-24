Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and Camarines Norte will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Southern and Central Luzon and Visayas will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.