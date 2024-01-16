Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said, as a result, Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro and Camarines Norte, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The northern and eastern sections of the country, PAGASA said, will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.