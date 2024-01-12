Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 12.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, in particular, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands, for their part, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao is expected to have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.