Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The

northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region and Palawan, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.