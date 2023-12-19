Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, Calabarzon, Aurora and Bicol Region, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the trough of a low pressure area off Puerto Princesa City and the shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains, this time, due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of Luzon and Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.