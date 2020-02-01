Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the country.

Thw rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the entire archipelago, which will have moderate to rough seas.