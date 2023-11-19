Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, in particular, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Masbate, Sorsogon, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region.

PAGASA said these were due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Visayas and the trough of a low pressure area off Surigao del Norte.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, the rest of Bicol Region and Apayao will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.