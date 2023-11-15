Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting Southern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time, due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.