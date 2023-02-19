Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Quezon, Romblon and Marinduque, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area off Surigao del Norte.

According to PAGASA, so far, the LPA was located 195 kilometers northeast of Surigao City.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao and the rest of Mimaropa will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.