Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) –Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, Dec. 29.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Eastern and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area (LPA) estimated 100 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains, this time, due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and eastern sections of Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas, and the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.