Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Adminisrtation, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur, in particular, will have cloudy skies with rains because of the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Visayas, Palawan, and the rest of Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time due to the the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 355 km east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.