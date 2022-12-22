Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, December 22.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan Valley and Apayao, in particular, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga, the weather bureau said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the low pressure area estimated 265 km east northeast of Davao City.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.