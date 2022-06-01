Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region, MIMAROPA and Quezon.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area estimated in the vicinity of Coron, Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.