Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, in particular, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow affecting Northern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.