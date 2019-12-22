Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)- Cloudy skies with rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao and Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area 65 km south southwest of Davao City, Davao del Sur.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Bicol will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies too.