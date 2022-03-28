Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Monday, March 28.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 20 km northeast of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone which is affecting Southern Mindanao.

The weather bureau said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the rest of the country.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.