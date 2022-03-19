Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

In its 4 p.m. advisory on Saturday, March 19, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the cloudy skies with light rains, in particular, are expected over Batanes.

The weather bureau said this was due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the conditions were due to the easterlies affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern and Central Luzon, and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.