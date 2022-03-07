Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Monday, March 7.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced, in particular, in Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Marinduque, and Romblon.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area located 135 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate rains are expected in the entire country.

Light to moderate coastal waters are also expected.