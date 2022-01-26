Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area (LPA) in the vicinity of Tayasan, Negros Oriental and the shear line.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with rains are expected in Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the northeast monsoon.

Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.