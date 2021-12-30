Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Visayas and Mindanao, in particular, are due to the shear line affecting Visayas and the northeastern portion of Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.