Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, Dinagat, and Surigao Provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Flooding or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.