Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)-Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Dec 20.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms due to the trough of the low pressure area affecting the northeastern section of Mindanao.

The LPA is located 795 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said.