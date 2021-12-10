Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque, and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting Southern Luzon.

Flooding or landslides during moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.