Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

Flooding or landslides during heavy to at times intense rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Sorsogon, Masbate, Misamis Provinces, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region, the weather bureau said, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.