Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Davao Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Palawan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Rizal, Bulacan and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.