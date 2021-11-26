Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Davao Region, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.