Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with light rains are expected in Batanes and Babuyan Islands with the northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.