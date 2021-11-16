Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.