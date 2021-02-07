Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Cagayan, Batanes, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra and Benguet.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, on the other hand, are expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan, on the other hand.

PAGASA said these conditions are due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over Aurora province, this time due to due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The coastal waters will be slight to rough.