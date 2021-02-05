Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, on the other hand, are expected over Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

PAGASA said this was due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The coastal waters, on the other hand, will be moderate to very rough.