Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of country

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects the Philippines.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Northern and Central Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.